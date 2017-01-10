 

Nivea 'actively' working to solve issues with 'recently reformulated' sunscreen after customers say it didn't work

Nivea's parent company says its 'recently reformulated' sunscreen range was vigorously tested, as it works through numerous complaints that the new range simply doesn't work.

Nivea sunscreen products criticised for being ineffective online

Angry consumers have been lashing out at Nivea online after becoming sunburned despite using the company's sunscreen.

Posting on productreview.com.au, some consumers are calling for a recall of the product.

"I applied sunscreen liberally and as directed, reapplying. I was only in the sun for a small amount of time and was burnt to a crisp! I have never burned using other sunscreen brands. Not happy!!" wrote one.

"This is the most useless product. It does not work. The first time we used this product we applied at home 20 mins before sun exposure - went to the beach for 1 1/2 hours and returned home to find ourselves sunburnt," said another.

Similar complaints have been filed on the company's Facebook page, and the company has replied asking the complainants about the batch number and the exact product.

Nivea's parent company Beiersdorf confirmed to 1 NEWS it has received complaints about the recently reformulated sunscreen's effectiveness, including the "recently reformulated" Nivea Protect and Moisture Sunscreen Lotion range.

They said the new formula was "rigorously tested" for its SPF against both Australian and New Zealand standards, and said that testing "validates" the sun protection claims made on the products.

The new formula was also tested on real people prior to launch, they said, and had worked well.

"NIVEA is actively taking steps to take care of our customers and are committed to following up any complaints with customers quickly, to establish any possible reasons for issues with product performance," the company said in the statement.

It comes as Wellington woman Mikayla Brown told Newshub her two-year-old son suffered burns and blisters while on holiday in Brisbane, after applying Nivea 50+ Sunscreen Spray multiple times throughout the day.

"We saw that he (son Carter) started burning up about 1pm on Sunday and I thought I would smother him in sunblock and that just didn't work at all," Ms Brown said.

"When he woke up the next day I thought he had got into some kind of gel and put it all over his face… then I touched it and he said 'ow mummy' and I realised it was a big blister."

