Niue-NZ travel bubble a step closer as countries agree on requirements

A two-way quarantine-free travel bubble between Niue and New Zealand is a step closer.

Fisherman on the water in Niue (file picture). Source: istock.com

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this morning negotiations with the Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi over the requirements each country had to meet for the travel bubble had been agreed to.

The “Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between Niue and New Zealand” outlines the health and border requirements each country needed to meet for quarantine-free travel to resume between the countries.

Details about how the bubble would be implemented are also in the arrangement.

Cabinets in both countries have agreed to sign the arrangement.

“Niue has successfully remained Covid-19 free throughout 2020, and this next step is a testament to all of our hard work to protect ourselves and the Pacific,” Ardern said.

Tagelagi said he welcomed the progress on the travel bubble.

Talks have also begun on a one-way quarantine-free travel from Niue to New Zealand.