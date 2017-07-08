 

New Zealand


Niue to ban single-use plastic bags

Niue will be banning single-use plastic bags, phasing it out in exchange for replacement re-usable bags, Niue Tourism announced. 

Most of us use a plastic bag for just twelve minutes, and then never again - but they take decades to decompose.

Niue Tourism wrote on Facebook last week: "We're proud to announce that Niue is banning single use plastic bags on the island!"

"Over the next 12 months single use plastic bags will be gradually phased out and replaced with reusable bags."

The announcement coincided with International Plastic Bag Free Day on July 3. 

It comes as Pacific Islands begin to lead the way in banning the single-use plastic, with the Western Province in Solomon Islands and Samoa making moves towards the ban, and other areas such as Vanuatu already implementing a ban. 

Last month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said plans to introduce a ban on single-use plastic bags in New Zealand could be on the cards "very, very soon".

Cabinet is waiting from advice from before they consider banning the bags.
Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage at the time told said any ban would likely be through regulation rather than new legislation.

Niue Tourism chief executive Felicity Bollen told RNZ Niue would phase out the bags with the assistance of both the Niue and New Zealand governments. 

They are intending to provide each Niue household with four reusable organic bags. 

