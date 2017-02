Approximately 1000 litres of nitric acid has leaked into the drainage system at a Waikato factory.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fire crews were called to the Miraka Dairy Factory in Mokai, north of Taupo just before 5.30am.

A fire spokeswoman told 1 NEWS the leak has been contained and a Hazardous Material Unit from Rotorua has been dispatched to the site.