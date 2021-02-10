Nitrate checks to be carried out in Southland water

Greenpeace is carrying out water testing for Southland households this weekend to check their bore water for nitrate contamination.

Source: istock.com

The tests follow similar drop-in testing carried out in Canterbury so far this year.

Greenpeace said last weekend's testing in Ashburton, showed nearly 10 percent of results were over the current health limit of 11.3 milligrams per litre of nitrate contamination.

It is calling on the government to reduce the current health limit to 0.87 milligrams per litre.

It said the major causes of nitrate contamination in drinking water are synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and cow urine.

The environmental group is also continuing its call for the government to phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser as part of the suite of actions needed to reduce nitrate contamination of water.

The tests will be held in Winton from 10am to 2pm today at the Holy Trinity Church Hall, Meldrum Street.