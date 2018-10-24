Ninety-year-old woman severely beaten during home invasion in Levin - police

A 90-year-old woman was severely beaten in her home in Levin yesterday afternoon, according to police.
She received serious injuries, authorities said.
Police believe two women entered the home and assaulted and robbed her. They initially knocked on her door asking to use her bathroom, police said.
The resident remains in a serious condition.
Police are currently investigating the scene and have asked anyone with information about the case to come forward.
Police can be contacted by calling 105 and quoting file number 191103/1009. Anonymous tips can be left through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.