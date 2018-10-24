TODAY |

Ninety-year-old woman severely beaten during home invasion in Levin - police

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui

A 90-year-old woman was severely beaten in her home in Levin yesterday afternoon, according to police. 

She received serious injuries, authorities said.

Police believe two women entered the home and assaulted and robbed her. They initially knocked on her door asking to use her bathroom, police said.

The resident remains in a serious condition. 

Police are currently investigating the scene and have asked anyone with information about the case to come forward. 

Police can be contacted by calling 105 and quoting file number 191103/1009. Anonymous tips can be left through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:30
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
2
Ninety-year-old woman severely beaten during home invasion in Levin - police
3
Eddie Jones plans on 'having a few beers today and a few more tomorrow' after coming up short in RWC final
4
Springboks halfback Faf de Klerk drinks from Webb Ellis Cup after stripping down to undies
5
Tonga create more league history after beating Australia for the first time
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:19

Housing shortage hampering Northland as region grows

SkyCity restaurant closed for food poisoning investigation

Santa to reply to Christmas letters in te reo

Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Auckland CBD