 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Ninety jobs to be lost at Gisborne wood mill - union

share

Source:

NZN

First Union says it is disappointed at JNL's decision to mothball its plywood plant at the Gisborne mill, resulting in the loss of 90 jobs.

More than 1,000 complaints have been made about the mill.

Source: 1 NEWS

The company proposed mothballing its LVL (plywood) production in Gisborne last month which the union warned would result in the loss of up to 100 jobs, almost half of its workforce.

First Union president Robert Reid said they were disappointed the company had not considered any of the alternatives they had proposed.

"The impact this decision is going to have on the region's economy and community is significant."

However, Mr Reid said they were still hopeful production may resume again, as the facilities were not going to be removed.

"If we're entering a house building boom in New Zealand then now is the time for Government, the wood sector and local industry to work together to bring jobs back to local mills."

The union was now focusing on ensuring workers received their redundancy pay and had job support.

The union was also hopeful that the Far East Sawmill was hiring workers and there may be 50-60 job openings available there.

General Manager of Juken (JNL) Dave Hilliard has said the company is refocusing on producing high-quality solid wood products.

Related

Forestry

Employment

Gisborne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released


2
Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning


00:18
3
Police have not yet identified the body.

Body found on beach near Christchurch

4
Sandfly, the chestnut gelding pony who had brutally botched dental treatment.

Wellington equine dentist sentenced for botched pony dental treatment

00:13
5
Raw: Satellite data shows Cyclone Gita bearing down on Tonga

Category-5 Cyclone Gita due to smash into Tonga today

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released

Late night viewing awaits with the ceremony starting at 11pm NZ time.

Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning

And there's more hot nights and wet days on the way, warns MetService meteorologist.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

Ms Maihi this morning issued a statement explaining her petition to strip Sir Bob of his knighthood.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 