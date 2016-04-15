Ninety jobs to be lost at Gisborne wood mill - union

First Union says it is disappointed at JNL's decision to mothball its plywood plant at the Gisborne mill, resulting in the loss of 90 jobs.

The company proposed mothballing its LVL (plywood) production in Gisborne last month which the union warned would result in the loss of up to 100 jobs, almost half of its workforce.

First Union president Robert Reid said they were disappointed the company had not considered any of the alternatives they had proposed.

"The impact this decision is going to have on the region's economy and community is significant."

However, Mr Reid said they were still hopeful production may resume again, as the facilities were not going to be removed.

"If we're entering a house building boom in New Zealand then now is the time for Government, the wood sector and local industry to work together to bring jobs back to local mills."

The union was now focusing on ensuring workers received their redundancy pay and had job support.

The union was also hopeful that the Far East Sawmill was hiring workers and there may be 50-60 job openings available there.