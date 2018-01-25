 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern has today announced a major shake up to New Zealand employment law, limiting the 90-day trial period for workers to those businesses with fewer than 20 employees.

The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.
Source: 1 NEWS
ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

In Wellington today, the Prime Minister, alongside Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway, announced a new Bill to amend the Employment Relations Act 2000.

Its aim is to provide greater protection to workers, and lifting wages through collective bargaining.

Ms Ardern said the employment law changes would mean 70 per cent of Kiwi workers would no longer have the 90-day trial applying to them.

"Labour flagged during the election, and in fact for many years before, that it was our intention in government to restore fairness into our workplaces and balance into employment relations legislation in New Zealand," Ms Ardern said.

"It had been our contention that over many years the then National Government had eroded that balance and fairness in the workplace. We were committed to restoring that and that is what we're announcing today."

In a statement, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway elaborated on the changes.

"Wages are too low for many families to afford the basics. This Government believes everyone deserves a fair day's pay for a fair day's work," Mr Lees-Galloway said.

"We will also reinstate key minimum standards and protections to employees, such as the right to prescribed meal and rest breaks and limiting the use of 90 day trial periods to businesses with fewer than 20 employees.

"This legislation is the first step in the Government's commitment to creating a highly skilled and innovative economy that provides good jobs, decent work conditions, and fair wages.

"This is the start of a progressive programme in workplace relations which includes the passing of historic Equal Pay legislation, lifting the minimum wage to $20 by 1 April 2021, and the creation of a framework for Fair Pay Agreements.

"The legislation is expected to have its first reading in early February and I encourage everyone interested in this important legislation to have their say at the select committee process." 

Requirements for mandatory meal and rest breaks will also be strengthened in the employment law changes, after the National Government gave employers the ability to compensate workers for missed breaks.

Related

Politics

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:45
1
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

2
The Prime Minister says the government is working alongside Australia to protect vulnerable refugees from people smugglers.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern announces government changes to employment law

3
Crash scene on State Highway 25 on Coromandel Peninsula.

Woman dead after two-vehicle Coromandel crash

4
New Zealand banknotes

Government turns out surprise operating surplus

01:31
5
Larry Nassar was sentenced over numerous sex assaults on his pupils.

Watch: The moment former US Gymnastics doctor sentenced up to 175 years in prison for molesting young athletes

01:45
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in Wellington today.


00:10
All 60 people on board abandoned the burning ship and were rescued.

Whakatane tourist boat fire, sinking exposes lack of crew training - Transport Accident report finds

The PeeJay V ran into trouble in January 2016 when a fire broke out in its engine room while returning from an trip to White Island.

00:41
Paul was condemned for filming a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

"I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

Police found justified in use of Taser, pepper spray and police dog in Christchurch arrest

The officers attending the incident were advised that a man had assaulted his partner and punched another person.

00:50
The British singer spoke with Anderson Cooper about his reasons for stopping touring after 50 years.

Sir Elton John to hold one last worldwide tour before walking away from music

Fans of the British pop icon will have one last chance to see him in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 