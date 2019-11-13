Nineteen-year-old pop sensation Benee takes out four top gongs at New Zealand Music Awards

Hip hop musician Tom Scott and his collaborative project Avantdale Bowling Club have won the coveted Album of the Year at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, which took place at Auckland’s Spark Arena tonight.
The group also won Best Hip Hop Artist for their debut self-titled album Avantdale Bowling Club, which went to #1 in the charts, and is a fusion of jazz and hip hop conceptualised by Scott and a group of talented players who brought each song to life.
Nineteen-year-old pop sensation Benee made her mark on NZ music history, taking home an impressive four awards.
The Auckland teen was awarded Best Solo Artist, Single of the Year – for her platinum debut single ‘Soaked’ - Best Pop Artist, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.
Indie pop four-piece The Beths won Best Group and Best Alternative Artist following the success of their 2018 debut Future Me Hates Me. The Auckland band has been taking the world by storm, with sell-out shows across New Zealand, Europe and the UK.
For the second year in a row, veterans Six60 picked up Highest Selling Artist, Radio Airplay Record of the Year, and People’s Choice.
Northland psych/reggae/blues musician Troy Kingi took out Best Māori Artist for the second year running, alongside his band the Upper Class.
They also won Best Roots Artist for their album Holy Colony Burning Acres, which is the third installment in Kingi’s ambitious plan to release 10 albums in 10 years, in 10 different genres.
Kiwi rock legends Th’ Dudes, whose original members include Dave Dobbyn, Peter Urlich and the late Ian Morris, received the Legacy Award and were inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame.
The group reformed to play their own tribute performance, a medley of their classic Kiwi songs including ‘Bliss’, ‘Be Mine Tonight’ and ‘Walking in Light’.
They were joined by Ian’s brother Rikki Morris, as well as Ian’s daughters Julia and Maude of LEXXA.
Big winners at last year awards, Wellington’s Drax Project received the International Achievement award, for the success of their single ‘Woke Up Late’, which went double platinum in Australia and has been streamed more than 70 million times on Spotify.
The 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards were hosted by Laura Daniel and Jon Toogood, with performances from Avantdale Bowling Club, The Beths, BENEE, Mitch James, Troy Kingi and Villainy, as well as a moving performance from Teeks & Hollie Smith and rocking finale from Th’ Dudes.
Full list of winners:
1. THREE Album of the Year | Te Pukaemi o te Tau
Winner: Avantdale Bowling Club – Avantdale Bowling Club
Aldous Harding – Designer
The Beths – Future Me Hates Me
Broods – Don’t Feed The Pop Monster
Mitch James – Mitch James
Marlon Williams – Live at Auckland Town Hall
2. Vodafone Single of the Year | Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau
Winner: BENEE – ‘Soaked’
Aldous Harding – ‘The Barrell’
The Beths – ‘Little Death’
Church & AP – ‘Ready or Not’
Drax Project – ‘All This Time’
Six60 – ‘The Greatest’
3. Best Group | Te Roopu Toa
Winner: The Beths – Future Me Hates Me Beastwars - IV
Broods – Don’t Feed The Pop Monster
L.A.B. – L.A.B. II
4. Best Solo Artist | Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa
Winner: BENEE – FIRE ON MARZZ
Aldous Harding - Designer
Avantdale Bowling Club – Avantdale Bowling Club
Mitch James – Mitch James
5. Smirnoff Pure Potential Breakthrough Artist of the Year | Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau
Winner: BENEE
BAYNK
The Beths
Church & AP
6. Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist | Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa
Winner: Troy Kingi
Louis Baker
Rei
7. The Edge Best Pop Artist | Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa
Winner: BENEE
Broods
Mitch James
8. Best Alternative Artist | Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa
Winner: The Beths
Aldous Harding
Tiny Ruins
9. KFC Best Soul/RnB Artist | Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa
Winner: Bailey Wiley
Louis Baker
Rei
10. Best Hip Hop Artist | Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa
Winner: Avantdale Bowling Club
Church & AP
Diggy Dupè
11. Best Roots Artist | Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa
Winner: Troy Kingi
L.A.B
Lost Tribe Aotearoa
12. rova Best Electronic Artist | Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa
Winner: TALI
Pacific Heights
Sweet Mix Kids
13. Best Rock Artist | Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa
Winner: Villainy
Beastwars
Racing
14. Best Worship Artist | Te Kaipuoro Kairangi Toa
Winner: Harbourside Worship
Equippers Worship
Jules Riding
15. Best Classical Artist | Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa
Winner: Simon O’Neill
The Linkwood Guitar Duo
Michael Houstoun & Bella Hristova
16. Vodafone People’s Choice Award | Te Kōwhiri o te Nuinga
Six60
17. Recorded Music NZ Legacy Award | Tohu Whakareretanga
Th’ Dudes
18. Vodafone Highest Selling Artist I Te Toa Hoko Teitei
Six60
19. NZ On Air Radio Airplay Record of the Year | Te Rikoata Marakerake o te Tau
Six60
20. Recorded Music NZ International Achievement | Tohu Tutuki o te Ao
Drax Project