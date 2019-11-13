Nineteen-year-old pop sensation Benee takes out four top gongs at New Zealand Music Awards

Hip hop musician Tom Scott and his collaborative project Avantdale Bowling Club have won the coveted Album of the Year at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, which took place at Auckland’s Spark Arena tonight.

The group also won Best Hip Hop Artist for their debut self-titled album Avantdale Bowling Club, which went to #1 in the charts, and is a fusion of jazz and hip hop conceptualised by Scott and a group of talented players who brought each song to life.

Nineteen-year-old pop sensation Benee made her mark on NZ music history, taking home an impressive four awards.

The Auckland teen was awarded Best Solo Artist, Single of the Year – for her platinum debut single ‘Soaked’ - Best Pop Artist, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Indie pop four-piece The Beths won Best Group and Best Alternative Artist following the success of their 2018 debut Future Me Hates Me. The Auckland band has been taking the world by storm, with sell-out shows across New Zealand, Europe and the UK.

For the second year in a row, veterans Six60 picked up Highest Selling Artist, Radio Airplay Record of the Year, and People’s Choice.

Northland psych/reggae/blues musician Troy Kingi took out Best Māori Artist for the second year running, alongside his band the Upper Class.

They also won Best Roots Artist for their album Holy Colony Burning Acres, which is the third installment in Kingi’s ambitious plan to release 10 albums in 10 years, in 10 different genres.

Kiwi rock legends Th’ Dudes, whose original members include Dave Dobbyn, Peter Urlich and the late Ian Morris, received the Legacy Award and were inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame.

The group reformed to play their own tribute performance, a medley of their classic Kiwi songs including ‘Bliss’, ‘Be Mine Tonight’ and ‘Walking in Light’.

They were joined by Ian’s brother Rikki Morris, as well as Ian’s daughters Julia and Maude of LEXXA.

Big winners at last year awards, Wellington’s Drax Project received the International Achievement award, for the success of their single ‘Woke Up Late’, which went double platinum in Australia and has been streamed more than 70 million times on Spotify.

The 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards were hosted by Laura Daniel and Jon Toogood, with performances from Avantdale Bowling Club, The Beths, BENEE, Mitch James, Troy Kingi and Villainy, as well as a moving performance from Teeks & Hollie Smith and rocking finale from Th’ Dudes.

Full list of winners:

1. THREE Album of the Year | Te Pukaemi o te Tau​

Winner: Avantdale Bowling Club – Avantdale Bowling Club

Aldous Harding – Designer

The Beths – Future Me Hates Me

Broods – Don’t Feed The Pop Monster

Mitch James – Mitch James

Marlon Williams – Live at Auckland Town Hall

2. Vodafone Single of the Year | Te Waiata Tōtahi o te Tau​

Winner: BENEE – ‘Soaked’

Aldous Harding – ‘The Barrell’

The Beths – ‘Little Death’

Church & AP – ‘Ready or Not’

Drax Project – ‘All This Time’

Six60 – ‘The Greatest’

3. Best Group | Te Roopu Toa​

Winner: The Beths – Future Me Hates Me Beastwars - IV

Broods – Don’t Feed The Pop Monster

L.A.B. – L.A.B. II

4. Best Solo Artist | Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa​

Winner: BENEE – FIRE ON MARZZ

Aldous Harding - Designer

Avantdale Bowling Club – Avantdale Bowling Club

Mitch James – Mitch James

5. Smirnoff Pure Potential Breakthrough Artist of the Year | Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau​

Winner: BENEE

BAYNK

The Beths

Church & AP

6. Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist | Te Kaipuoro Māori Toa

Winner: Troy Kingi

Louis Baker

Rei

7. The Edge Best Pop Artist | Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa​

Winner: BENEE

Broods

Mitch James

8. Best Alternative Artist | Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa​

Winner: The Beths

Aldous Harding

Tiny Ruins

9. KFC Best Soul/RnB Artist | Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa

Winner: Bailey Wiley

Louis Baker

Rei

10. Best Hip Hop Artist | Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa​

Winner: Avantdale Bowling Club

Church & AP

Diggy Dupè

11. Best Roots Artist | Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa

Winner: Troy Kingi

L.A.B

Lost Tribe Aotearoa

12. rova Best Electronic Artist | Te Kaipuoro Tāhiko Toa

Winner: TALI

Pacific Heights

Sweet Mix Kids

13. Best Rock Artist | Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa

Winner: Villainy

Beastwars

Racing

14. Best Worship Artist | Te Kaipuoro Kairangi Toa

Winner: Harbourside Worship

Equippers Worship

Jules Riding

15. Best Classical Artist | Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa

Winner: Simon O’Neill

The Linkwood Guitar Duo

Michael Houstoun & Bella Hristova

16. Vodafone People’s Choice Award | Te Kōwhiri o te Nuinga

Six60

17. Recorded Music NZ Legacy Award | Tohu Whakareretanga

Th’ Dudes

18. Vodafone Highest Selling Artist I Te Toa Hoko Teitei

Six60

19. NZ On Air Radio Airplay Record of the Year | Te Rikoata Marakerake o te Tau

Six60

20. Recorded Music NZ International Achievement | Tohu Tutuki o te Ao