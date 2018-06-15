 

Nineteen domestic flights cancelled, 17 delayed following heavy fog at Auckland Airport

Nineteen domestic regional flights have been cancelled and 17 domestic flights have been delayed at Auckland Airport this morning due to heavy fog.

Tourist at airport (file picture).

Tourist at airport (file picture).

Source: istock.com

A fog restriction was put in place at 7.36am today.

Domestic flights from Auckland to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected.

International flights have also remained unaffected by the fog.

Passengers have been advised to check Auckland Airport's website or app for the latest information on arrival and departure times.

