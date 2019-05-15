TODAY |

Nine-year-old 'can't get her head around' why anyone would smash her pony manure stall

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice

A Northland mother says her nine-year-old daughter can't get her head around why anyone would smash up her roadside stall where she sold pony manure.

Skye Stevenson has been shovelling pony droppings into bags since the start of the year, and selling it at a competitive price at the end of her driveway at Waipapa near Kerikeri, Seven Sharp reported. 

But when the family arrived home on Sunday they discovered a horrible mess.

The wooden stand and sign asking for a gold coin payment was smashed.

"I mean, I understand people get bored, but why people want to break it?" Skye's Mum, Chantelle Stevenson, asked on Seven Sharp.

She said Skye has had horse poo taken from the stall in the past, and she understands that.

"But to smash it up, she can't get her head around that one."

It was Chantelle and her niece who came across the vandalised stall on Sunday.

"So we fixed it up as best we could into a pile, and came down and told Skye the bad news," Chantelle said.

Skye said she felt "sad and disappointed" when she found out her stall had been damaged.

The entrepreneurial nine-year-old started selling oranges, and used the money to buy a pony.

She then expanded into pony poo so she could use the cash to buy horse supplies, and her business was booming until someone destroyed it.

While Skye wants to know who could do such a thing, Seven Sharp might help her get back in business.

Co-host Hilary Barry told Skye: "We'll se what we can do, because we have some lovely, lovely viewers. And I suspect, Skye, that they will see this story and they will want to help you out. So we'll be in touch."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Skye Stevenson was shocked to see the horrible mess at the end of her drive on Sunday. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    New Zealand
    Northland
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
    Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
    2
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    3
    Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
    'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
    4
    Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
    5
    Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
    IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    01:52
    The desecration of 40 graves of service men and women at Springston Cemetery has angered their families.

    Families horrified as CCTV shows plaques stolen from RSA cemetery near Christchurch sold for scrap

    05:01
    Students say that as many as half of the international students at Auckland University buy their essays from ghost writers.

    Exclusive: Buying essays from ghostwriters allegedly widespread among international students at NZ universities
    A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

    One person dead after Ruapehu District crash on State Highway 4
    05:09
    The changes come in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack livestreamed on the platform.

    Facebook's live streaming restrictions 'good first step' but more work to do - PM