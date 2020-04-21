TODAY |

Nine residents from Auckland rest home transferred to hospital due to staff shortage brought on by Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Nine residents from St Margaret's Hospital Rest Home in Auckland were transferred to North Shore Hospital last Saturday due to staff shortages brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said none of the nine were confirmed to have Covid-19 but they were being monitored as close contacts.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the staff shortage was due to a number of staff at the rest home in precautionary self-isolation following close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Today Dr Bloomfield confirmed a woman in her 70s who had been been a resident of St Margaret's and had been transferred to Waitakere Hospital died yesterday.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the news.

Dr Bloomfield said the Covid-19 case linked to St Margaret's had "impacted on the facility’s ability to maintain full staffing,” he said.

He said the nine people transferred to North Shore Hospital on Saturday did not have Covid-19 but were considered close contacts.

Dr Bloomfield said they would receive the same level of care at the hospital as they had been receiving at St Margaret's.

The transfers are in addition to six other residents from the rest home who were transferred to Waitakere Hospital last week.


