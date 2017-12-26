TODAY |

Nine people injured in State Highway 1 crash near Christchurch

Nine people have been injured in a crash on State Highway One at Rolleston, south of Christchurch today.

Source: 1 NEWS

St John Ambulance has confirmed five people have moderate injuries, while four have minor injuries.

Five ambulances were in attendance and were called to the scene around 3.30pm.

There were five vehicles involved in the accident, according to Stuff.

All patients are being taken to Christchurch Hospital for further treatment.

Police say the road is now open following earlier diversions. 

