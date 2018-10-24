Nine people arrested following early morning Wellington street brawl

One person has been seriously injured and nine people arrested after a street fight in Wellington overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they received numerous reports about “a disorder” on Courtenay Place last night, between Taranaki Street and Tory Street, at about 3.30am.

The spokesperson said nine people were arrested.

One 19-year-old man has been charged with common assault and is due to appear in court on Monday, the spokesperson said.

Another person was arrested for possessing an offensive weapon, but was released without charge.

A further seven people were arrested for fighting in a public place, with most being released without charge.