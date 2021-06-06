Nine NZ travellers were at Victoria locations of interest - Ministry of Health

Nine out of just under 10,000 New Zealanders who travelled to Melbourne since July 8 have been identiifed as being at a location of interest in Victoria, according to the Ministry of Health.

People wear protective face masks while walking in Melbourne, Victoria. Source: istock.com

"To date, nine contacts have been identified as being at a location of interest in Victoria," a Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

It comes as Victoria today recorded 16 new Covid-19 cases in the community, as the state prepares for a possible extension of a five-day lockdown set to expire at midnight on Tuesday.

The number of exposure sites yesterday stretched towards 200 in the state as Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton called for every Victorian to "ready themsel[ves] for what might emerge over the next 24-48 hours".

It follows the announcement Thursday night that the New Zealand Government had made the decision to pause quarantine-free travel with Victoria from 1.59am on Friday, July 16.

The Ministry of Health emailed just under 10,000 people following the announcement, a spokesperson said.

The email advised travellers to check if they had been at a location of interest and the relevant times on the Victoria public health website, and to continue checking the site as locations of interest are regularly updated.

They were also advised to monitor their health and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 should they develop any Covid-19 symptoms.