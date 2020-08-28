Nine new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

There are nine new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday, all of which are in Auckland, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay has confirmed.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay Source: Getty

McElnay gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson in Wellington.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 1131, of which 902 have now recovered.

McElnay added there was one new case at the border.

All nine of Friday's new cases have been linked to the outbreak with three of them being household contacts and the other six contacts of known cases.

Of Thursday's 15 cases, only one remains unlinked currently and is being investigated.

There are 13 cases in hospital, three of which are in ICU.

McElnay noted testing numbers in Auckland "dipped a little" on Thursday but was happy to report 6928 swabs were still taken in the City of Sails, including 297 tests at the Ministry of Health's new suburb of interest Mt Wellington.

In Clover Park, another suburb of interest, 1725 swabs have been taken since Tuesday.

McElnay also confirmed all tests from the upper Hauraki area have all returned negative tests, prompting Robertson to confirm the area will return to Level 2 at 11:59pm on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health currently has 1053 active contacts being managed of which 93 per cent have been contacted to confirm testing and isolation requirements.