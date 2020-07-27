Nine new Covid-19 cases recorded in the community today

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield also confirmed there were two new imported cases of the virus today.

The 11 new cases bring New Zealand's confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began to 1315.

There are currently 105 active cases of the virus.

There are eight people in hospitals with the illness, made up of two at Auckland City Hospital, one in North Shore Hospital and five at Middlemore Hospital. Seven people are in a stable condition and one person is in intensive care at Middlemore Hospital.