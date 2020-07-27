Nine new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation.

Source: istock.com

Of the nine cases, eight are considered to be active, and the other has been deemed a historic case by the Ministry of Health.

One active case arrived on November 30 from the UK via the US and tested positive at routine day three testing.

A second case arrived on December 1 from Sweden via Qatar and Australia and tested positive at routine day three testing. A third case arrived on November 23 from the US and was tested on day 10 as they had appeared symptomatic.

A fourth case was in the same travel bubble as a previously-reported case and arrived on November 26 from South Africa.

Four of today’s cases, who travelled separately, arrived on November 30 from the US.

Health officials say they all tested positive in routine day three testing.

A ninth case is considered to have had a historical infection. They arrived on November 21 from the US by way of Hong Kong and tested positive test on day 12.

The Ministry of Health said further investigation indicated it was an historical case.

All active cases have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Meanwhile, processing of the Pakistan men's cricket team has seen 43 swabs taken on day 9 come back negative.

It comes as 10 of the total 53-man squad have been confirmed with Covid-19.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield yesterday cancelled the team’s training exemption from managed isolation due to the "cross-infection risk".

Eleven previously reported cases have now recovered, meaning New Zealand’s total number of active cases is 59.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic is 1722.

The Ministry of Health confirmed today’s numbers in a statement.