Nine new Covid-19 cases at the border in past two days

There were nine new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand in the past two days, all in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Covid-19 testing (file photo). Source: istock.com

There are no new cases in the community, the Ministry of Health said.

Twelve previously reported cases have also recovered, bringing the country's active case count to 73.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic is 1920.

On Thursday, 4305 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3373 tests processed.

Today also marks one year since New Zealand carried out its first Covid-19 PCR test.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2.45 million registered users. People have scanned posters nearly 157.2 million times and created 6.3 million manual diary entries.

The details for today's nine new cases are as follows. All cases are quarantining in either Christchurch or Auckland:

Two cases from the USA, part of the same family bubble that arrived on January 7. Both tested positive around day 12 of routine testing

One case that arrived on January 9 from the UK via the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They tested positive around day 11.

One case that arrived on January 10, also from the UK via the UAE. They tested positive around day 11.

One case that arrived on January 18 from the USA via Hong Kong. They tested positive around day three.

The four remaining cases all arrived on January 19. The first case that arrived that day is from the UAE. They tested positive around day one.

Another case from India via the UAE. They tested around day zero.

One case from Kazakhstan via the UAE. They tested positive around day zero.

One case from India via the UAE. They tested positive around day zero.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health said on its website 11 of New Zealand's recent Covid-19 cases were identified as being the more contagious UK variant. Six others have been confirmed to be the South African variant.