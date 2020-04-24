Today there are nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Face mask (file picture). Source: istock.com

The national Covid-19 death toll remains at 18, with no new deaths reported by the Ministry of Health in their official update today.

The new cases are made up of four new confirmed and five new probable cases. Four of today's cases are linked to existing clusters, and five are linked to known confirmed cases.

The total number of people in New Zealand who have or have had the virus is now 1470, but 1142 of those have since recovered - up 24 on yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are currently seven people in hospitals throughout the country with Covid-19, with one of those people in intensive care.

There remain 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country.

In the statement today, Director-General Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield warned although it’s encouraging to have another day of single digit cases, vigilance remains crucial.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“As we prepare to move to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday morning, it’s really important not to slacken off the effort.



"Even though all these new cases are linked to existing community-based cases or clusters, or are a result of overseas travel, nine cases highlights the need for everybody to maintain a high level of vigilance in Level 4 and as we move to Level 3.”

The Ministry of Health also reminded people that they shouldn't delay seeking care for any health needs either through phoning Healthline 0800 611 116 or through their GP.

If it is an emergency, people are advised to call 111 and ask for the ambulance service or go to the nearest hospital emergency department.



