Nine more people contract Covid-19, bringing total cases in New Zealand to 1440

Nine more people have Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

Shoppers line up at a pop-up community Covid-19 testing station at a supermarket carpark in Christchurch. Source: Associated Press

It brings the combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to 1440.

The new cases are made up of seven confirmed cases and two probable cases, with four of the new cases continued to be investigated for links to confirmed cases.

Of the total 1440 cases, 974 people have recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand - up on 62 yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are 14 people in hospitals throughout the country, with three of those in intensive care in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals. Two of those people are in critical conditions.

There are still 16 significant clusters of Covid-19 around the country, which is no change on yesterday, but one of those clusters has an additional case.

Yesterday 3081 Covid-19 tests were processed, adding to a total of 86,305 total tests processed in New Zealand.

It comes as several community testing stations were set up, including Waitemata District Health Board which had test sites at two supermarkets in the Auckland suburbs of Mangere and Henderson on Saturday. More than 400 samples were taken and have now come back with negative results.

Similarly, community testing in Queenstown and Waikato locations previously had also come back negative.

"Targeted community testing continues to be part of our ongoing surveillance against Covid-19, which helps provide us with assurance that there is not undetected community transmission," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The Ministry of Health did not hold a stand up with media at the normal 1pm time slot today, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will speak at 4pm today.

They will be giving an announcement on if New Zealand will remain at Level 4 lockdown or move to lesser restrictions amid the pandemic.