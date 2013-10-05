Nine injured in two Waikato crashes

Source:
One person is trapped in their vehicle after a serious car crash just south of Mahoenui, near Awakino.
Source: 1 NEWS
It’s believed two cars have collided on State Highway Three.
A fire communications spokesperson told 1 NEWS that they’re treating four people for injuries, some of them serious.
NZTA is warning motorists to expect delays.
And five people were taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance after a car hit a bank near Reporoa on SH5.
St John said one person had serious injuries, three others were moderate and the other had minor injuries.
