Nine fire trucks at scene following house fire in two flat building in Upper Hutt

Nine fire trucks are at the scene following a house fire in a two flat building in Upper Hutt this afternoon.

Smoke rises from a fire in a two-storey, two flat property on Pasadena Crescent, in Upper Hutt. Source: Supplied

Fire services were called to the two-storey building, on Pasadena Crescent, at around 11.29am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The fire trucks are from Trentham, Remutaka, Avalon, Hutt, and Silverstream.

There are no reports of people being trapped in the building, the spokesperson said.

Fire crews are battling the fire from inside the building as they attempt to bring the blaze under control.