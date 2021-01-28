TODAY |

Nine entries added to locations of interest list

Source:  1 NEWS

Nine entries have been added to the locations of interest list on Sunday by the Ministry of Health.

Source: Getty

The two new locations, both South Auckland dairies, are Portage Road Superette in Papatoetoe, and Burbank Convenience and Lotto in Manurewa.

Full list of locations of interest, times, and advice is available here

Meanwhile, new times have been listed for Pak'nSave Manukau and Botany.

The Manukau store was visited on Wednesday, September 8 and Thursday, September 9.

The Botany store was visited on Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8.

Pak'nSave Clendon Park was updated to include vists on September 2, September 5 and September 7.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
New Zealand
