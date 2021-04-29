Nine Customs workers fired after refusing Covid vaccine

Nine Customs workers who chose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have been fired, Customs has confirmed.

Source: Breakfast

In a statement, Customs People and Capability deputy chief executive Jacinda Funnell said the fixed-term staff have been provided with a notice of the early termination of their employment.

The statement noted that Customs is required to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order 2021, which specifies that from 1 May 2021, some work at the border can only be done by vaccinated workers.

“The nine staff that received a notice of the early termination were employed on a fixed-term employment agreement to specifically cover the Maritime Border Order requirements, and their unvaccinated status prevents them from fulfilling this role,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately, in some locations, the options for internal redeployment were not available.”

According to the statement, Customs had been discussing options with staff at the beginning of March, and informed them that their “options for redeployment were very limited due to no other Customs functions existing in the area”.

Funnell said Customs sought to explore whether there were other redeployment options across the wider public service.

Customs says around 850 of its staff, or more than 95 per cent of frontline staff that were required to be vaccinated against Covid have received the first dose, and 85 per cent have received the second dose.

Of the five per cent of Customs staff who weren’t vaccinated, most of them were unable to receive the vaccine.

The statement said many of the unvaccinated staff were successfully redeployed into alternative roles within Customs.