Nine cases of Covid-19 recorded in NZ today, all in managed isolation

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 today, all are in managed isolation and there are none in the community.

Source: 1 NEWS

The new cases all come from various locations overseas serving as a reminder about how the world is still battling surging Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

Two people travelling on the same flight from Bangladesh on November 10 have tested positive on day 12 and have been moved to Auckland's quarantine facility.

Day three testing of returnees saw one case each from France, Netherlands, Dubai, Spain, Italy and the US returning positive results.

Three of these returnees arrived on November 17 and have been taken to Auckland's quarantine facility.

Two others arrived on November 16 and moved to Auckland and Christchurch's quarantine facilities.

Another arrived on November 19 and is in Christchurch's quarantine facility.

One person who arrived from the UK on November 14 tested positive on day seven and is now in Auckland's quarantine facility.

November cluster

The ministry is also reporting today that yesterday's 'case F' has been genomically linked to the November cluster. They were already in isolation as a direct close contact of 'case B'.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is now 1,672.