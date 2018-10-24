TODAY |

Nine arrested, including youths, after man left in serious condition from assault at Tauranga bus stop

Nine people, including youths, have been arrested following an assault in Tauranga that left a man seriously injured.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Willow Street at about 6.50pm yesterday following a report of a disorder where a group of people approached a man at a bus stop after a verbal exchange.

The man was allegedly assaulted by the group, receiving serious injuries before he was transported to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Police said the man and group were not known to each other.

A 20-year-old man is now due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm while the remaining eight will “undergo a youth process”, a police spokesperson said.

"The arrests should bring some reassurance to the community that this type of incident will not be tolerated.

“Everyone in our community deserves to go about their lives safely and feeling safe.

"Police hope these quick arrests demonstrate our commitment to holding those responsible to account.

“We would also like to thank those members of the public who witnessed the incident and acted quickly to call emergency services and provide help to the victim."

Police said they are still working to locate a further person believed to be involved.

