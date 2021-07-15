TODAY |

Nine out of 10 Kiwis won't leave note if they hit a parked car - survey

Source:  1 NEWS

In the wake of a new survey showing nine out of 10 Kiwis don't leave a note if they prang someone, Seven Sharp got the low-down on the safest way to park.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nine out of 10 New Zealanders don't even leave a note. Source: Seven Sharp

After surveying more than 1000 Kiwi drivers, AA Insurance found only one in 10 people leave their details.

Harald Leeuwenburgh from A1 Driving School, who has been teaching driving for 20 years, advised motorists to back in to car parks and open your door with your left hand, that way your body is partially twisted and you're more likely to see something, or someone, coming past.

Leeuwenburgh felt parking isn't rocket science.

"If someone learns to drive, we'll be teaching that within the first five lessons if they've never driven before. So it's not an advanced skill, definitely not."


New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Thousands of foreign workers allowed to stay in NZ as essential skills visas extended
2
Heavy rain, flooding forecast for West Coast, strong winds in other parts of NZ
3
PM rejects suggestion of 'urban-rural divide' ahead of farmers' protests
4
Flooding possible as 'prolonged' front moves over NZ in next few days
5
Two women confused after being released from MIQ after a day, then brought back
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two women confused after being released from MIQ after a day, then brought back

02:06

PM rejects suggestion of 'urban-rural divide' ahead of farmers' protests

Opinion: Who’d want to go on holiday to Australia after all this?

Majority of beneficiaries won't be $20 better off despite Budget boost