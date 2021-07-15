Nine out of 10 Kiwis won't leave note if they hit a parked car - survey

In the wake of a new survey showing nine out of 10 Kiwis don't leave a note if they prang someone, Seven Sharp got the low-down on the safest way to park.

After surveying more than 1000 Kiwi drivers, AA Insurance found only one in 10 people leave their details.

Harald Leeuwenburgh from A1 Driving School, who has been teaching driving for 20 years, advised motorists to back in to car parks and open your door with your left hand, that way your body is partially twisted and you're more likely to see something, or someone, coming past.

Leeuwenburgh felt parking isn't rocket science.

"If someone learns to drive, we'll be teaching that within the first five lessons if they've never driven before. So it's not an advanced skill, definitely not."