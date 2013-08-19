Nikki Kaye wants Kiwi kids to learn a second language at school

National's education spokesperson Nikki Kaye has drafted a private member's Bill to encourage language learning at schools.

Nikki Kaye talks to One News on the steps of parliament. Source: 1 NEWS

"The benefits of speaking more than one language have enormous cognitive, cultural, social and economic benefits. My member's Bill is about ensuring that all children in years 1-8 have universal access and resources to learn a second language," Ms Kaye said in a statement.

It would mean the Education Minister would need to create 10 priority languages.

The languages could possibly include Mandarin, French, Spanish, Japanese, Korean and Hindi, depending on the school and after a public consultation, with Te Reo Maori and New Zealand Sign Language a priority.

The proposal comes with support from the Asia New Zealand Foundation, who say it would have "substantial benefits".

"The absence of a national policy on languages is concerning. There is an urgent need for a coordinated approach," said says Asia New Zealand Foundation education director Jeff Johnstone.

"We must have a more deliberate approach to language learning so our children don't miss out on the opportunities that are available for those who have the advantage of knowing more than one language."

Ms Kaye said the Bill, if passed, would ensure access for children in Years 1-8 to learn a secondary language.

"The Bill also requires the Government to develop a national language policy, to ensure there is a long-term strategy around issues such as workforce training and development for teachers and access to physical and online resources."