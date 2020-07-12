TODAY |

Nikki Kaye to serve as acting leader of National as MPs rush to Wellington following Muller bombshell

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

National MP Nikki Kaye has taken over as acting National and Opposition Leader, after Todd Muller's resignation. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Kaye was Mr Muller's deputy. 

National MPs will meet this evening after rushing to the capital following Mr Muller's announcement this morning. 

"It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be leader of the Opposition and leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand," Mr Muller said. 

Mr Muller took over as National Party leader on May 22, when he rolled then-leader Simon Bridges. Ms Kaye took over as deputy from Paula Bennett - who announced earlier this month her decision not to run again at the September election. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The deputy leader has denied knowing about the information before it was made public. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Kaye is the MP for Auckland Central. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she passed her best wishes to Todd Muller and his family, after the National leader announced his resignation in a surprise statement this morning.

"No matter what side of Parliament you're sitting, politics is a difficult place."

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters took some shots this morning at the National Party, saying, "National has demonstrated to voters as clearly as it is able that it cannot govern itself". 

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Todd Muller resigns as leader of National Party, Opposition in shock announcement
2
'Politics is a difficult place' - Jacinda Ardern reflects after Todd Muller's abrupt resignation
3
FBI and lawyers for 22 women hunting NZ pornographer after $20m judgement
4
Nikki Kaye to serve as acting leader of National as MPs rush to Wellington following Muller bombshell
5
1 NEWS political editor weighs in on what's next for National after Todd Muller's 'really surprising move'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full statement: Todd Muller steps down as leader of National Party - 'I am not the best person' for the job

Morning Briefing July 14: Concern over gunman’s sentencing motivations

Hunt for teenager Sean Ratu enters 11th day after escaping youth justice facility
07:50

Mum and soldier shows importance of perseverance in insurance battle over leaky roof