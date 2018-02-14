Nikki Kaye rules herself out of National Party leadership race

Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye says she is not pursuing the National Party leader position left by Bill English yesterday "in any shape or form".

Ms Kaye spoke briefly to media outside parliament today, saying she would also make her support for a candidate clear within 48 hours.

"We are really lucky in the National Party that we've got potentially multiple people who could do the role," Ms Kaye said.

"I hope that here is a healthy contest.

"You've got to do what's right for the country and the party ... this stuff isn't about ego, it's about who's right to potentially lead the country."