Nikki Kaye denies she'll challenge Bill English but another National MP admits there's been 'some talk'

National MPs heading into select committee this morning are backing their leaders.

Nikki Kaye. Source: 1 NEWS

That's despite media speculation about the future of Bill English and Paula Bennett.

Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye says Bill English is a "fantastic leader".

"I rate him incredibly highly as an outstanding New Zealander."

She says she has no plans to challenge for the leadership.

"I have a lot of confidence in Paula. Her and Bill make a great team."

Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie says there has been "some talk".

But she says the caucus is united and focused on policy.

"Everyone is behind Bill, everyone is behind Paula, we're just focused on policy," she told reporters.

MP Tim MacIndoe says he has: "Absolute faith the leadership team we've got will continue for some time".