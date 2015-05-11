Nikki Kaye confirms run for Auckland Central seat in next year's election

Nikki Kaye has been confirmed as National's pick for the Auckland Central electorate for the 2017 General Election.

Nikki Kaye speaks at press conference. Source: 1 NEWS

"Having been diagnosed with breast cancer, the last few months have been tough and I am so grateful for the support of my family, friends and the National Party," she said in a statement.

Ms Kaye currently serves as Minister of Youth and Associate Minister of Education.

She first entered Parliament at the 2008 election, winning Auckland Central for the National Party for the first time in New Zealand's history.