 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Nikki Kaye: 'Cancer is terrible, however there's real beauty that can come out of staring down death'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Nikki Kaye says living with cancer has "changed her life" as she prepares to go back to work as a cabinet minister in the National Government.

Ms Kaye, 36, was diagnosed with breast cancer last September and temporarily stood down from her ministerial roles including Civil Defence while she underwent treatment.

The National MP reflects on what she has been through in her battle with breast cancer.
Source: Breakfast

Speaking on TVNZ's Breakfast today, Ms Kaye says she's a lot better and is ready to go back to work.

"I'm feeling a lot better and I've changed my life a lot in terms of the health stuff ... the doctors said I'm capable of work," she said.

The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.
Source: Breakfast

"I don't look at life the same way. I'm much more grateful for everything ... there are so many things to be thankful for."

Ms Kaye told Breakfast that "cancer is terrible, however there is real beauty that can come out of staring down death".

She also said she took inspiration from all the support she received from New Zealanders.

"It's been incredible the number of people who've contacted me who've had cancer and been through this and I've had so much inspiration through this," she said.

"My colleagues were just so amazing. I'm really proud of my country and I've had so much support."

Offering advice for others who find a lump and fear they may have cancer, Ms Kaye says "don't muck around".

"The one thing I'd say to anyone out there is don't muck around if you find something," she said. 

The Prime Minister told the media it's likely Ms Kaye will spend months off work to undergo treatment.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Health

'Just go and do it' - MP Nikki Kaye encourages younger women to get mammograms

Nikki Kaye confirms run for Auckland Central seat in next year's election
01:25
The National MP returned to Parliament today to attend the caucus meeting following Key's shock resignation announcement.

Video: 'He's been an incredible rock' - MP Nikki Kaye fights back tears as she praises John Key for his support during her breast cancer battle

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:40
2
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Video: Breakers star responds after horror eye-pop out of socket - 'Thanks for all the love and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine'


00:54
3
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:24
4
Officers found the vehicle abandoned and damaged in Meremere in Waikato last night.

Police car stolen during breath test and set alight

08:05
5
The National MP reflects on what she has been through in her battle with breast cancer.

Nikki Kaye: 'Cancer is terrible, however there's real beauty that can come out of staring down death'


01:02
The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

'Don't muck around if you find something' - breast cancer fighter Nikki Kaye's essential advice to anyone concerned about their health

The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.

00:40
The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Dancing with disbelief! Watch Venus Williams scream in elation after securing Aussie Open finals spot

The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ