Nikki Kaye: 'Cancer is terrible, however there's real beauty that can come out of staring down death'

Nikki Kaye says living with cancer has "changed her life" as she prepares to go back to work as a cabinet minister in the National Government.

Ms Kaye, 36, was diagnosed with breast cancer last September and temporarily stood down from her ministerial roles including Civil Defence while she underwent treatment.

Speaking on TVNZ's Breakfast today, Ms Kaye says she's a lot better and is ready to go back to work.

"I'm feeling a lot better and I've changed my life a lot in terms of the health stuff ... the doctors said I'm capable of work," she said.

"I don't look at life the same way. I'm much more grateful for everything ... there are so many things to be thankful for."

Ms Kaye told Breakfast that "cancer is terrible, however there is real beauty that can come out of staring down death".

She also said she took inspiration from all the support she received from New Zealanders.

"It's been incredible the number of people who've contacted me who've had cancer and been through this and I've had so much inspiration through this," she said.

"My colleagues were just so amazing. I'm really proud of my country and I've had so much support."

Offering advice for others who find a lump and fear they may have cancer, Ms Kaye says "don't muck around".