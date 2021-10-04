'Nightmare' - Waikato businesses suffer amid Covid outbreak

When a Raglan woman took over a business she'd spent years working in three days ago, she'd never have thought it could kick off the new challenge in such a rocky way.

Indya Gibbs had been managing the Everyones' Store in Raglan for the past five years, taking over ownership on Friday.

"I love this shop so much and it's like my little baby so to finally own it was a really proud moment for me. But then three days in to get multiple cases, I was like 'oh my gosh'."

At 26, it's Gibbs' first business venture but now it's been put on hold after news of two Covid-19 cases in Waikato came out yesterday; one in Raglan and the other in Hamilton.

Parts of Waikato have now joined Auckland at Covid-19 Alert Level 3.

While the cases are linked to each other, it's not yet been determined whether they are connected to the Auckland cluster.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast on Monday morning that there are more new Covid-19 cases in Raglan but did not specify how many.

"I couldn't believe it to be honest, it was kind of worst nightmare vibes," Indya Gibbs said.

She's not alone either, with Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate noting the jump to Level 3 came as a tough blow for businesses throughout Waikato.

Southgate added that many, especially in the hospitality sector, had just started to get back on their feet but their hopes of returning to normal have been crushed.

"Of course we're disappointed because we know that the businesses, and I feel for Auckland being in a worse position, but we feel for our businesses here.

"It's absolutely devastating for businesses because you open up, start to build your confidence and your customer base back up again and then that's all gone."

Southgate said it's important that people stay positive and do what they can to prevent the Delta variant from spreading rampantly through the region while in lockdown.

"Let's kick Covid, kick it hard and let the businesses come back."

For now, Indya Gibbs is keeping positive about the future, working away at growing her business' online footprint to keep moving under Level 3.