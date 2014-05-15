Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to musician Lenny Kravitz

Actress Nicole Kidman has revealed that she was once engaged to musician Lenny Kravitz.

Nicole Kidman Source: Associated Press

Kidman confirmed the engagement with the rocker in a recent interview with Net-A-Porter's magazine "The Edit," in which she discussed her upcoming HBO series "Big Little Lies."

Kidman said she already knew co-star Zoe Kravitz because she was once engaged to her father.

Kidman dated Lenny Kravitz a couple of years after her divorce from actor Tom Cruise in 2001.

She never disclosed an engagement, although she talked about a failed engagement in 2007 with an unnamed ex.

She's currently married to country singer Keith Urban.