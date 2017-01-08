Nick Calavrias ONZM named as cyclist killed in Taupo

Prominent Wellington businessman and Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit was the cyclist killed when hit by a car in Taupo yesterday.

Police issued a release this afternoon naming the 67-year-old, who died while cycling near his holiday home on the Taupo Bypass about 10.30am.

Mr Calavrias was well-known contributor to numerous business groups, and was the Vice Chair of the NZ Business Roundtable.

He founded Wellington Steel Limited in 1976 with two partners, and sold the company to Steel & Tube Holdings in 1990 before taking over as CEO in 1991 where he served for 18 years.

Mr Calavrias was made a Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2011 for services to business.

His investiture notes said "he contributed to employment of thousands of New Zealanders by sourcing locally made products.

"He implemented safety-improvement programmes that have had a long-term impact on New Zealand's steel industry.

"Mr Calavrias has also held several leadership roles in New Zealand’s Greek community."

In a tribute on their Facebook page, the Wellington Scottish Athletics Club said it was a tragic start to the new year for one of their "club stalwarts".

"He was Club Captain in 1975-76 during an era when Scottish had numerous successes and the teams had a great camaraderie, which still continues," the post reads.

"He always kept a keen interest in the Club and was a foundation member and a very generous benefactor of the Supporters Trust."