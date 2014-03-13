Nia Glassie's mother gets parole next month with strict conditions

The mother convicted of the manslaughter of three-year-old Nia Glassie will be released on parole next month.

Lisa Kuka, 43, was convicted of manslaughter through failing to protect and provide the necessaries of life, and jailed for nine years in 2009 for her role in the death of her three-year-old daughter Nia.

Nia Glassie Source: 1 NEWS

She was released on parole in 2014, but recalled to prison last August, with her sentence due to end in December this year.

In a decision released today, the parole board said while Kuka was deemed to be at medium risk of offending, she could be released on parole to an undisclosed location some time in March under strict conditions.

They include a counselling programme, a tight curfew for three months, a ban on drugs or alcohol, and no contact with anyone under 16.

She is also prohibited from contacting media in any way and must decline any requests for interviews by "no comment".

File: Lisa Kuka - mother of Nia Glassie Source: 1 NEWS

The board said Kuka had been working as a cleaner at the prison, but said her behaviour had deteriorated in recent weeks.

"She has not been responding to authority positively, she has been stubborn, 'it is her way or the highway'," the board said.

"In response, Ms Kuka states she has been anxious and stressed particularly with her Board date looming. She accepts her behaviour has not been acceptable."

Nia was killed by Kuka's former partner and his brother.

Kuka's partner at the time, Wiremu Curtis, and Wiremu's brother, Michael Curtis, were both sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17-and-a-half years.