Ngaruawahia fire now 'under control' but walking track closed

A fire that has burned through 20 hectares of native bush in Ngaruawahia is "definitely under control" but the region's walking track is closed.

Ngaruawahia Chief Fire Officer Karl Lapwood told 1 News that three fire crews from Ngaruawahia, two from the Department of Conservation, one from Hamilton and rural, as well as one helicopter will be tending to hotspots today.

All three access points to the Hakarimata track are closed to the public.

Officer Lapwood says "things are going well, the best we can expect" but is advising people to stay away from the track today.

He says with a helicopter overhead, "trees could blow down and risk people's safety".