Ngapuhi host first national commemoration of nineteenth century Land Wars

The first national event to commemorate the Land Wars and conflicts in New Zealand is underway in the Bay of Islands.

Ngapuhi have named the three day commemoration Te Putake o Te Riri which translates to "the reason for anger" as they prepare for the 173rd anniversary of the battle of Kororareka.

Ngapuhi are welcoming the Bay of Plenty, Tuhoe and Taranaki tribes who fought in the 19th century wars against colonial forces.

Ngati Hine leader, Pita Tipene says: "The motivations for why people in our history went to war and killed each other, those things need to be talked about not swept under the carpet".

The first commemorations came about after Otorohanga College students petitioned the government for a day to recognise the Land Wars.

This weekend the public will be able to visit battle sites from the Northern wars, including the hill where Hone Heke cut down the flagpole before leading his people to war.