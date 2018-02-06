 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Ngapuhi elder's brief protest at Waitangi church service not 'a sign of respect', says former event organiser

share

Source:

NZN

A Ngapuhi elder's brief protest at a public Waitangi church service was disrespectful, the event's former organiser says.

Kingi Taurua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.
Source: 1 NEWS

Kingi Taurua led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Treaty Grounds' upper Te Whare Runanga marae on Tuesday morning, disrupting the service for a short time before agreeing to walk off.

Mr Taurua wanted to send a message to the new government to follow through on its promises, he told media.

But former Waitangi National Trust Board chairman and New Zealand First MP Pita Paraone thought the protesters were wrong to target a church service, especially as neither Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern or her ministers were present.

"Doing what they did today, I don't think it was a sign of respect," he said.

The protest was the only interruption to a Waitangi celebration many have described as more harmonious, unified and calm than in past years.

It comes after Mr Paraone and other organisers of Waitangi last year decided to move the 2018 official powhiri for political leaders away from the Te Tii Marae for the first time in decades.

It followed numerous incidents at the lower marae, including protests and former prime ministers John Key and Bill English skipping events at the marae after they were not given the right to speak.

The welcome was instead held on Monday at the Treaty Grounds' upper Te Whare Runanga marae.

Mr Paraone said he was not against protests.

There had been protests and delays at the original February 1840 signing of the Waitangi Treaty, with Mr Paraone's Maori ancestor not signing it until May that year, he said.

However, organisers believed Waitangi Day should be viewed more as a day when "the different peoples of New Zealand come together and celebrate how lucky we are to be living in this country", he said.

Related

Politics

Northland

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:02
1
Over 90 people remain missing as the first reports of survival – and loss – are starting to emerge from the sunken ferry MV Butiraoi.

'Prayed with them until they died' - stories of survival and loss as seven return from sunken Kiribati ferry

01:09
2
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

00:23
3
The transport agency has released a shortlist of nine routes, affecting 400 homes altogether.

Hundreds of homes in path of new motorway planned for State Highway One north of Wellington

00:20
4
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

5

Police board Gold Coast plane, arrest man accused of rape heading to NZ

01:09
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Kingi Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 