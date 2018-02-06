Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Ngapuhi elder Kingi Taurua has been escorted off the National Marae at Waitangi this morning following a short protest.

Mr Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and other Ministers were not at the Marae at the time.

Mr Taurua, who walked off willingly after a brief discussion with Police, says he feels that the government has not been listening to all Maori groups and should have gone to Te Tii Marae to hear the concerns of Maori there.