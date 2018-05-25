Ngapuhi elder Kingi Taurua dies following battle with cancer, aged 80

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
On May 25 1978 hundreds of police marched on the headland in Auckland to end 17 months of occupation.
Trump said in a letter to Kim released by the White House that he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."
The nurses' union says the pay offer doesn't enable parity with secondary school teachers until late in the piece.
Wintry conditions are affecting motorists in both the North Island and the South Island.
Gary and Lynda Burgess say killing the heifers on the same day a decision might be made on how to manage the cow disease is barbaric.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ