Ngapuhi elder Kingi Taurua dies after a short illness

Ngāpuhi elder Kingi Taurua has died after a short illness. aged 80.

Ngapuhi elder Kingi Taurua. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Mr Taurua was for many years the face of Waitangi Day protests at Te Tii Marae.

This year he led a small group of protesters onto the Treaty grounds where celebrations were being held, after a decision to shift the formal powhiri away from Te Tii.

Organisers had lost patience with the annual scenes of chaos at the marae.

In 2016 Mr Kingi offered not to be part of the celebrations for the following year if that was what people wanted.

But he said he would continue to be a thorn in the side of the Government as long as it continued to undermine the Treaty and the 1835 Declaration of Independence.