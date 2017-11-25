 

Ngai Tahu celebrate election of first woman leader during hui in Christchurch

Jess Cartwright 

The Ngai Tahu tribe is gathering from across the country this weekend after a woman was elected as their leader for the first time.

The iwi is also celebrating the 20 year anniversary of its settlement with the Crown.
Lisa Tumahai is the tribe's first female kaiwhakahaere, or chair.

Ms Tumahai was appointed by election at Tuahiwi Marae on Thursday.

The celebration, to be held in North Canterbury, is also a milestone for the tribe.

The occasion marks 20 years since Ngai Tahu's Deed of Settlement was signed with the Crown.

The $170 million settlement has since grown into a $1.3 billion business, making Ngai Tahu the wealthiest tribe in the country.

Ngai Tahu Holdings chairman Trevor Burt says, “We’ve got lots of diverse assets. We’ve got such a long-term focus, we think in hundreds of years rather than decades.”

Investments range from Tourism and property, to fisheries.

Last year, $50 million was channelled back into the community through the introduction of scholarships and a saving scheme.

Jess Cartwright

Maori Issues

