Ngai Tahu celebrate election of first woman leader during hui in Christchurch

The Ngai Tahu tribe is gathering from across the country this weekend after a woman was elected as their leader for the first time.

Lisa Tumahai is the tribe's first female kaiwhakahaere, or chair.

Ms Tumahai was appointed by election at Tuahiwi Marae on Thursday.

The celebration, to be held in North Canterbury, is also a milestone for the tribe.

The occasion marks 20 years since Ngai Tahu's Deed of Settlement was signed with the Crown.

The $170 million settlement has since grown into a $1.3 billion business, making Ngai Tahu the wealthiest tribe in the country.

Ngai Tahu Holdings chairman Trevor Burt says, “We’ve got lots of diverse assets. We’ve got such a long-term focus, we think in hundreds of years rather than decades.”

Investments range from Tourism and property, to fisheries.