TODAY |

Ngāti Awa perform solemn waiata for those involved in Whakaari/White Island body recovery operation

Source:  1 NEWS and AAP

Whakatāne locals have performed a haka and are singing to keep spirits high as the New Zealand Defence Force launches its mission to retrieve bodies from the White Island volcano.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The ceremony was held at dawn as recovery teams headed to the volcano. Source: 1 NEWS

Even before first light today, vessels from the navy and White Island Tours headed out to sea to support the high-risk operation.

GNS Science has predicted a 50-60 per cent chance of a further eruption in the next 24 hours, but families of those believed to be trapped on Whakaari have urged police to return the bodies of their loved ones to their custody.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter Yvonne Tahana has this December 13, 6am update. Source: Breakfast

Members of Ngāti Awa organised the early-morning waiata for those involved in Whakaari/White Island body recovery operation, and boats and helicopters head out to the scene on Monday's disaster.

There are believed to be the bodies of eight victims on the island.

Eight others have died.



New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
LIVE: Recovery teams land on Whakaari/White Island in mission to retrieve victims' bodies
2
Holden to stop manufacturing its Commodore model - causing headaches for police
3
Labuschagne ton puts Australia in control despite two late strikes from Black Caps on first day
4
'I gave my heart' - Scott Robertson tells 1 NEWS he has a 'few decisions to make' after missing out on All Blacks job
5
Victims' families head to Whaakari/White Island ahead of attempted recovery mission
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:17

Auckland woman who had serious car crash takes first steps despite being told she would never walk again

00:54

Victims' families head to Whaakari/White Island ahead of attempted recovery mission
00:31

Meet Warren, a former soldier who gave up his job as a truck driver to care for his granddaughter

Person seriously injured after falling off e-scooter in Auckland