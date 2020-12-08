Ngāti Awa leader remembers Whakaari/White Island eruption as first anniversary approaches

Ngāti Awa leader Joe Harawira has reflected on the Whakaari/White Island eruption as the first anniversary approaches tomorrow.

The Te Manuka Tutahi Marae in Whakatāne assisted in the aftermath of the tragedy, which saw 22 people lose their lives.

“As tragedy struck, Ngāti Awa felt compelled to act and opened our doors to our marae,” Harawira said.

He noted that December 9, 2019, is "now part of our history, this fateful day".

"We waited together for news of loved ones, wrapped our arms around strangers.

"Although the scars have begun to heal, it will take longer for the scars on your heart to heal," Harawira said of those directly affected by the eruption.

Whakatāne Mayor Judy Turner also spoke from the Te Manuka Tutahi Marae this afternoon.

"The events of last December shook us to the core. We are eternally grateful for what first responders did on that day.

"It is clear we will never be the same. I hope that tomorrow's events bring some healing and some comfort.

"As a community, we will move forward, but we will never forget," she said.

A New Zealand Defence Force bomb disposal expert today also recalled the body recovery mission on Whakaari/White Island she was part of just days after the deadly eruption.

Sergeant F, who can't be named for security reasons, spoke to 1 NEWS in an exclusive interview about the operation to find and retrieve eight bodies from the island following the December 9, 2019, eruption.

"There was a lot of emotion around just being able to get on there and to retrieve those victims for their families," she said.

"It wasn’t what I had expected initially. It was far more demanding on the body."

