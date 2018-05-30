 

Ngāpuhi hapū may head to tribunal if Andrew Little insists on single settlement for iwi

Ngāpuhi hapū will head back to the Waitangi Tribunal if Andrew Little insists on a single settlement for the whole iwi, a hapū leader says.

The Treaty Negotiations Minister is heading north this weekend to report progress in talks over Ngāpuhi's long-running mandate dispute.

Pita Tipene, who co-chairs the hapū alliance Te Kotahitanga said Mr Little seemed hell-bent on a single settlement despite the tribunal's 2015 finding that it undermined hapū rangatiratanga.

Legal action was a last resort but Mr Little was leaving hapū with little choice, Mr Tipene said.

"The Waitangi Tribunal made some really clear recommendations in 2015 and they cannot be ignored."

Mr Tipene is one of four Ngāpuhi leaders who have been meeting with Mr Little since March to resolve the row over who represents the hapū, and who should negotiate a settlement.

He and Hokianga spokesman Rudy Taylor have spoken for the hapū alliance Te Kotahitanga, whose concerns over the mandate were upheld by the tribunal.

Tuhoronuku, the board whose mandate was accepted by the former National government, has been represented at the talks by its chair Hone Sadler and the rūnanga chair Raniera Sonny Tau.

Tuhoronuku favours keeping Ngāpuhi's commercial redress in one package to maximise the iwi's economic power, while the hapū alliance wants six settlements based on natural groupings in the north.

Mr Tipene said the Government's insistence on one settlement was driven by political expedience.

"They just want it quick and dirty; they don't really care about the people up here and they are prepared to ride roughshod over them again, and the people aren't going to accept it," he said.

Mr Little has said he was not prepared to let "one voice" hold up the Ngāpuhi settlement.

But Mr Tipene said that was disingenuous.

"The minister knows that mine is just one of a whole lot of voices and many people who disapprove of the path this is taking," he said.

Turnout at Mr Little's hui in the north this weekend could be low because the minister had given people only a few days' notice, Mr Tipene said.

Louise Nicholas says several women have approached her over the years complaining about Wally Haumaha's attitude towards women and his bullying behaviour.

A government inquiry is currently looking into the appointment process of Mr Haumaha as deputy police commissioner, in light of comments he made defending police officers accused of rape in 2004.

Sexual assault victim advocate Louise Nicholas says more historic sex abuse survivors are coming forward now.
Louise Nicholas. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Nicholas said there wasn't a lot of information given to her at the time but she wasn't surprised that the women were saying this was what Mr Haumaha was like.

"One in particular said to me 'how the hell did he get to where he is with the way he treats women, it's not right'."

They were airing their concerns about his appointment as assistant commissioner, she said.

The women told Ms Nicholas that Mr Haumaha was a bully.

"They felt they weren't listened to, they were in positions of doing the job they were employed to do, if I can put it that way, and yet it didn't matter what they were saying or doing, it was kind of like he was slam dunking them, he wasn't listening to them."

She hopes the inquiry is wide enough to cover these concerns.

"Wally Haumaha has done amazing work in his capacity as iwi liaison, we can't take that away from him. My concern, and the concern of other women has been that he disrespects and bullies women, that is what's come to my attention and that is what I know."

Ms Nicholas said she warned the executive when they were looking to appoint Mr Haumaha.

"I said 'it's going to come back and bite you in the arse, it's something you should not be doing'."

She said some of the women had worked with Mr Haumaha, not within the Police, and they voiced their concerns to Ms Nicholas before she went public with her own doubts.

Police have confirmed they did receive an allegation of bullying on a joint project with the Justice Ministry headed by Mr Haumaha.

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner
Wally Haumaha Source: Te Karere
Meet the newest US citizens: Melania Trump's parents

First lady Melania Trump's parents were sworn in as US citizens today.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs, both in their 70s, took the citizenship oath at a special, private ceremony in New York City.

The Slovenian immigrants, a former car dealer and textile factory worker, had been living in the US as permanent residents.

The Knavses slipped in and out of a side entrance at a Manhattan federal building flanked by Department of Homeland Security police.

They said little other than Viktor telling a reporter "thank you" when she asked how they felt about becoming Americans.

The couple's lawyer said they had "travailed a wonderful journey."

Lawyer Michael Wildes said the Knavses applied for citizenship on their own and didn't get any special treatment.

He wouldn't say who sponsored their green cards.

"This golden experiment, these doors that are in America, remain hinged open to beautiful people as they have today," Wildes said.

Amid a bitter debate over immigration — particularly the Trump administration's separation of children from families crossing the border illegally — Wildes said the Knavses' attaining citizenship was "an example of it going right."

Melania Trump, who has been vacationing with her husband in Bedminster, New Jersey, did not accompany her parents.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, declined to comment. She said the first lady's parents "are not part of the administration and deserve privacy."

President Donald Trump in January proposed ending most family-based immigration and replacing it with a skills-based system.

The Republican president also called for eliminating a visa lottery program for people from countries under-represented in the US.

Trump's plan, which Congress has resisted, would limit immigrants like his wife to sponsoring only their spouses and underage children to join them in the US, not their parents, adult children or siblings.

Experts estimate those measures would cut legal immigration into the US nearly in half.

Wildes wouldn't say how long the Knavses have lived in the US Under the law, permanent residents must live in the country for at least five years before applying for citizenship.

The Knavses' citizenship ceremony was kept hush-hush at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building. Security guards and US.

Citizenship and Immigration Services workers in offices adorned with President Trump's portrait said they were unaware of anyone being sworn in there on today.

New citizens are normally minted on Fridays (US local time), they said, and often the ceremonies are held at the federal courthouse across the street.

The Knavses raised Melania, born Melanija, in the rural industrial town of Sevnica while Slovenia was under Communist rule.

She attended high school in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, and changed her name to Melania Knauss when she started modeling.

She settled in New York in 1996 and met Trump two years later. They married in 2005.

Viktor Knavs is 74, two years older than his son-in-law. Amalija is 73.

Trump hasn't commented or tweeted about his in-laws' newfound citizenship.

Around the same time the Knavses were completing the ceremony, he was tweeting his rage about the ongoing Russia probe ("an illegally brought Rigged Witch Hunt") and his excitement about plans for a sixth branch of the military ("Space Force all the way!").

Viktor and Amalija Knavs listen as their attorney makes a statement in New York, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. First lady Melania Trump's parents have been sworn in as U.S. citizens. A lawyer for the Knavs says the Slovenian couple took the citizenship oath on Thursday in New York City. They had been living in the U.S. as permanent residents. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Viktor and Amalija Knavs listen as their attorney makes a statement in New York, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. First lady Melania Trump's parents have been sworn in as U.S. citizens. Source: Associated Press
