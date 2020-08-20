TODAY |

Next step will be timing of Auckland's move from Alert Level 2.5 to 2 - Dr Bloomfield

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says the "next step" of the Covid-19 alert levels will be focussed on Auckland shifting from Level 2.5 to 2 - rather than the possibility of moving to Level 1. 

Source: 1 NEWS

During today's Health Select Committee, where Dr Bloomfield and Health Minister Chris Hipkins were grilled by MPs, the pair were asked what the criteria was to go to Level 1. 

"We haven’t been asked for, nor (are) yet thinking about advice for taking Auckland or indeed the whole country down to Alert Level 1," Dr Bloomfield said.

"The first next step will be the timing around when Auckland moves down to a full Alert Level 2 or a regular Alert Level 2."

Mr Hipkins also said they had not yet considered any advice on a shift from Level 2 to 1. 

NZ First's Jenny Marcroft asked if there was a possibility Auckland could remain at Level 2 "for months", due to the size of the current community cluster. 

Auckland moved to Alert Level 2.5 on Sunday night, while the rest of the country remained at Level 2. The Prime Minister is set to review the levels on Friday, September 4. 

Dr Bloomfield said the Auckland cluster was the largest and they "do see a long tail" of cases related to the cluster. 

However, he added additional measures put in place such as putting people into managed isolation was likely to reduce the length of that tail.

"We know most of the transmission that happens is within family households.”

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anna Whyte
Auckland
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:06
Aussie man shocked to discover hole in ceiling, two giant snakes in his home
2
Calls for Australia to pay for incarcerating Christchurch mosque gunman
3
'Totally unacceptable' - Collins calls for Shaw's resignation over Green School blunder
4
Los Angeles police fatally shoot Black man who dropped gun while fleeing
5
Ban on Aucklanders travelling outside city should have continued into Level 2, epidemiologist says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:50

Blair Vining's family 'blown away' by support of Kiwis for charity rugby match

Supreme Court allows Peter Ellis appeal to continue after his death

'Kids KiwiSaver' scheme could help close wealth inequality gap, expert suggests

Large antibody study offers hope for Covid-19 vaccine efforts