Next step in fighting Auckland's kauri dieback disease to be decided

Several of Auckland's best bushwalks are facing closure as officials continue to grapple with kauri dieback. 

There is a proposal to close the Waitakere Ranges, which has seen 20 per cent of its kauri trees infected with the disease.
Source: 1 NEWS

Members of Waitakere Ranges Local Board have brought young kauri trees with them to this morning's council meeting that will decide the next step in fighting the problem.

The Waitakare Ranges have seen 20 per cent of its kauri trees infected with the disease. 

Members of Waitakere Ranges Local Board brought young kauri trees with them to this morning's council meeting.

Source: 1 NEWS

There is no cure for kauri dieback and no evidence that kauri have any natural resistance to the disease.

The Environment and Community Committee of the Auckland Council will today sign off one of five options to stop the spread of the dieback disease killing native kauri in the Waitakere Ranges.

Complete closure to the public of the popular Auckland walking and tramping landmark is the most extreme option.

The Committee reportedly favours a more moderate option that will increase the number of areas already off limits to the public.

Fifteen areas are also ready closed to walkers and hikers, who are unwittingly responsible for spreading kauri dieback disease.

A council spokesperson has told 1 NEWS one problem is people ignoring the closures, which are difficult to police due to the sheer size of the ranges.

The meeting of the council comes after Manawhenua placed a rahui on the area to stop further spread. 

